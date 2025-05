The Rockies optioned Amador to Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday.

The 22-year-old is one of the organization's top prospects but struggled in his first extended look in the big leagues this season with a .146/.240/.225 slash line in 102 plate appearances. Amador has just 10 games under his belt at the Triple-A level, and he'll now attempt to get back on track with Albuquerque.