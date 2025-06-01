Addison Barger News: Homers in third straight game

Barger went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer in Sunday's win over the Athletics.

Barger was hitless before ripping a go-ahead three-run shot as part of Toronto's six-run eighth inning. It was his fifth long ball of the year and he's gone deep in three consecutive contests. He's boosted his slash line to .267/.333/.483 across 38 games this season. Over his last 17 games, Barger has gone 19-for-59 (.322) with nine extra-base knocks.