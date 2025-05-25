Adley Rutschman Injury: Early exit deemed precautionary

Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino said after Sunday's 5-1 win over the Red Sox that Rutschman (head) was removed from the game as a precaution, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Rutschman took a foul tip to his catcher's mask in the bottom of the third inning but stayed in the game to play one more inning behind the dish. The Orioles removed Rutschman from the contest the next time his turn in the batting order came up in the top of the fifth, with Maverick Handley catching the final five innings. Mansolino was unwilling to say Sunday whether Rutschman was in concussion protocol, as the Orioles instead plan to monitor his condition over the next 24 hours before determining his availability moving forward. The Orioles will face a quick turnaround with a Memorial Day game against the Cardinals that begins at 3:05 p.m. ET, so Rutschman may not be cleared to play in that contest.