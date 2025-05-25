Adley Rutschman Injury: Leaves after foul ball to mask

The Orioles removed Rutschman in the top of the fifth inning of Sunday's game against the Red Sox due to an apparent injury, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports. He went 0-for-2 at the plate prior to departing.

Baltimore has yet to provide an explanation for Rutschman's early exit, though Meyer notes that the backstop appeared to be in some discomfort after taking a foul ball to his catcher's mask in the bottom of the third inning. Rutschman stayed in the game and played an inning behind the plate after that, but he was lifted when his next turn in the lineup came up in the top of the fifth. Maverick Handley came on to replace Rutschman, who could be receiving an evaluation for a concussion.