Adley Rutschman headshot

Adley Rutschman Injury: Not in lineup Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Rutschman (head) isn't part of the Orioles' starting lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals.

Rutschman was removed from Sunday's game shortly after taking a foul tip to his catcher's mask in the third inning. It's still unknown if he is in concussion protocol, but interim manager Tony Mansalino called Rutschman's exit precautionary. Maverick Handley will catch and bat ninth in place of Rutschman.

Adley Rutschman
Baltimore Orioles
