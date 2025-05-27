Adley Rutschman Injury: Sitting again Tuesday

Rutschman (head) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

It's the second straight game on the bench for Rutschman after he took a foul tip to the mask Sunday against the Red Sox. According to Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun, interim manager Tony Mansolino said Rutschman is scheduled to take batting practice Tuesday, weather permitting, and could be back in the lineup soon.