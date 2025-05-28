Adley Rutschman News: Back in lineup Wednesday

Tony Mansolino said that Rutschman will be in the lineup at DH for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Rutschman missed back-to-back games after taking a foul tip to the mask Sunday, but the catcher will avoid a stint on the IL and has been cleared to return to the lineup. It's unclear if Rutschman will need multiple games at DH before being put back behind the dish.