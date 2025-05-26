Adolis Garcia News: Delivers game-winning hit

Garcia went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Sunday's 5-4 win over the White Sox.

Garcia was part of a three-run rally in the top of the ninth inning, when he delivered a two-run double to complete Texas' comeback victory. It was the second straight game with an extra-base hit for Garcia, who leads the Rangers with 27 RBI despite a season-opening slump. The hitting woes prompted manager Bruce Bochy to drop the slugger in the batting order from a cleanup slot to seventh or eighth the last four contests. Garcia is batting .213/.262/.383 over 53 games.