Adolis Garcia News: Receiving mental break
Manager Bruce Bochy said Garcia's absence from the lineup for Friday's game versus St. Louis is an attempt to provide the outfielder with a "mental break," Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The 32-year-old would ordinarily occupy a marquee-lineup spot against a left-handed starter (Matthew Liberatore) Friday, but Bochy is instead opting to give the Garcia some time to reset. The outfielder is batting .122 (5-for-41) with 18 strikeouts in his past 12 contests and has a .627 OPS for the season. Ezequiel Duran, Wyatt Langford and Sam Haggerty will man the outfield from left to right in Friday's series opener.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now