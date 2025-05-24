Adolis Garcia News: Slipping down batting order

Garcia is starting in right field and batting eighth against the White Sox on Saturday.

Garcia has operated out of the cleanup spot in the Rangers' order for much of the season, but he will bat eighth for the second straight game. Since the beginning of May, Garcia has slashed .192/.235/.315 with one steal, two home runs, nine RBI and a 25.9 percent strikeout rate across 81 plate appearances. Wyatt Langford, Josh Jung, Jake Burger and Joc Pederson will operate in the heart of the Rangers' lineup for Saturday's contest.