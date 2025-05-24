Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Adolis Garcia headshot

Adolis Garcia News: Slipping down batting order

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2025

Garcia is starting in right field and batting eighth against the White Sox on Saturday.

Garcia has operated out of the cleanup spot in the Rangers' order for much of the season, but he will bat eighth for the second straight game. Since the beginning of May, Garcia has slashed .192/.235/.315 with one steal, two home runs, nine RBI and a 25.9 percent strikeout rate across 81 plate appearances. Wyatt Langford, Josh Jung, Jake Burger and Joc Pederson will operate in the heart of the Rangers' lineup for Saturday's contest.

Adolis Garcia
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now