Adrian Houser News: Scoreless streak ends in loss
Houser (1-1) took the loss Sunday against the Orioles, allowing three runs on eight hits and a walk over 6.1 innings. He struck out six.
While Houser saw his season-opening scoreless streak end at 14 innings, the right-hander did deliver a third straight quality start in the eventual 3-2 defeat. Through his first 18.1 innings with the White Sox, Houser's posted a 1.47 ERA with a 0.98 WHIP and 14:5 K:BB, solidifying his spot in the rotation. Houser is currently lined up to face the Royals at home in his next outing.
