Adrian Houser News: Unscored upon through two starts

Houser logged a no-decision against the Mets on Monday, allowing three hits and issuing one walk while striking out six batters over six innings.

The Mets appeared mystified against Houser throughout most of Monday's matchup, as they managed to put just two runners on base over the first six innings. The veteran right-hander bent a bit in the seventh, allowing the first two New York batters to reach base, and was subsequently pulled; however, Chicago's bullpen was able to strand both runners to keep Houser unscored upon through two starts covering 12 frames with the team. It's been an improbable beginning to Houser's White Sox tenure, as he hasn't finished with an ERA below 4.12 in the majors since 2021 and was stuck in the Rangers' minor-league system to begin this year until being released May 15. He's earned a continued spot in Chicago's rotation and is tentatively scheduled to face Baltimore his next time out.