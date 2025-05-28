Agustin Ramirez News: Monster performance in win

Ramirez went 4-for-5 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 10-8 win over the Padres.

Ramirez launched a solo home run in the third inning and later ignited the Marlins' comeback with a two-run single in the eighth that put them ahead 9-8. It was a career day for the rookie, as he set personal bests with four RBI and four hits. On the season, he's slashing an impressive .262/.318/.525 with seven homers, 17 RBI, 17 runs scored, and one stolen base across 132 plate appearances.