AJ Smith-Shawver Injury: Dealing with elbow injury

Smith-Shawver was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a right elbow strain.

It initially seemed like Smith-Shawver was dealing with a foot/ankle injury after getting hit by a comebacker in the third inning, but the 22-year-old said he felt a pop in his elbow during the game, which could potentially signal a much more serious issue. Manager Brian Snitker said that the right-hander will travel back to Atlanta to undergo imaging but added that "it doesn't look good," per Mark Bowman of MLB.com. Smith-Shawver has been a key contributor for Atlanta's rotation this year, but recent struggles have elevated his ERA to 3.86 to go with a 1.42 WHIP through 44.1 innings this year.