AJ Smith-Shawver Injury: Diagnosed with torn UCL

Smith-Shawver was diagnosed with a torn UCL in his right elbow Friday, Grant McAuley of the Marietta Daily Journal reports.

Smith-Shawver landed on the 15-day injured list Thursday due to a right elbow strain, but he was transferred to the 60-day IL on Friday, indicating that the injury was a severe one. Further tests have confirmed that is indeed the case, and while the team will undergo further tests and consultations to determine the next course of action, an internal brace procedure or Tommy John surgery are the two likely options. Smith-Shawver will finish the season with a 3-2 record (nine starts) with a 3.86 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 42:21 K:BB across 44.1 innings.