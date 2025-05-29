AJ Smith-Shawver Injury: Hit by comebacker, exits game
Smith-Shawver was removed from his start in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against Philadelphia after getting hit on the ankle by a comebacker, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
A 96-mph line drive off the bat of Bryson Stott connected with Smith-Shawver's foot/ankle during the third inning. The 22-year-old righty attempted to remain in the game after getting hit but faced just one additional batter before manager Brian Snitker pulled the plug on him. Atlanta will presumably take a look at the young starter to make sure he didn't suffer any structural damage, and the team should offer an update on his status relatively soon.
