AJ Smith-Shawver News: Atlanta-Philadelphia postponed

Smith-Shawver and Atlanta will not play the Phillies on Wednesday after the game was postponed due to rain, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Smith-Shawver will have a second consecutive start postponed, with his May 21 start getting pushed back a day due to rain in Washington. Wednesday's game will be made up Thursday, as Atlanta and Philadelphia will play a split doubleheader. Per Mark Bowman of MLB.com, Smith-Shawver will pitch in Game 1.