AJ Smith-Shawver News: Atlanta-Philadelphia postponed
Smith-Shawver and Atlanta will not play the Phillies on Wednesday after the game was postponed due to rain, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Smith-Shawver will have a second consecutive start postponed, with his May 21 start getting pushed back a day due to rain in Washington. Wednesday's game will be made up Thursday, as Atlanta and Philadelphia will play a split doubleheader. Per Mark Bowman of MLB.com, Smith-Shawver will pitch in Game 1.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now