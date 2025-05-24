Akil Baddoo News: Optioned to Triple-A

The Tigers optioned Baddoo to Triple-A Toledo following Friday's game against the Guardians.

Baddoo was called up to the majors May 14 and appeared in seven games for the Tigers, going 2-for-17 with one steal and an RBI over that span. He'll head back to Triple-A and could receive another promotion should Detroit be in need of depth in the outfield. The move makes room on the 26-man roster for Casey Mize (hamstring), who was reinstated from the 15-day injured list.