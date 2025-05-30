Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alan Roden headshot

Alan Roden News: Back in big leagues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2025

The Blue Jays recalled Roden from Triple-A Buffalo on Friday.

The 25-year-old will return to Toronto as Anthony Santander (shoulder) heads to the 10-day injured list. Roden struggled in his first taste of the majors earlier this season with a .78/.262/.260 slash line in 28 games, but he's been crushing for Triple-A Buffalo with three homers, three steals and a 1.029 OPS in 83 plate appearances.

Alan Roden
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now