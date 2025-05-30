Alan Roden News: Back in big leagues

The Blue Jays recalled Roden from Triple-A Buffalo on Friday.

The 25-year-old will return to Toronto as Anthony Santander (shoulder) heads to the 10-day injured list. Roden struggled in his first taste of the majors earlier this season with a .78/.262/.260 slash line in 28 games, but he's been crushing for Triple-A Buffalo with three homers, three steals and a 1.029 OPS in 83 plate appearances.