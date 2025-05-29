Alan Roden News: Raking at Buffalo

Roden has a .375/.467/.625 slash line with three homers, three steals, 11 RBI and 14 runs in 16 games since being optioned to Triple-A Buffalo.

The 25-year-old struggled in his first exposure to MLB pitching this season, managing a .522 OPS in his first 84 big-league plate appearances, but since returning to Triple-A, Roden has been locked in. He will likely be the first player called back up if the Blue Jays have a vacancy in their outfield.