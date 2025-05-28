Alan Trejo News: Lands with Rangers

Trejo signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Tuesday.

Trejo opted to enter free agency after being DFA'd by the Rockies on May 16, and he'll now return to the organization he initially signed with during the offseason. However, he only slashed .211/.247/.352 in 77 plate appearances for Triple-A Round Rock before being dealt to Colorado, so it's unlikely he spends much time with the big club.