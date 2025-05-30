Albert Suarez Injury: Extends throwing distance

Suarez (shoulder) extended his throwing distance to 105 feet Friday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Suarez started up his throwing program earlier in May and is now extending his distance, and he could progress to bullpen sessions in the near future. The right-hander landed on the shelf with a shoulder strain after his season debut March 28, and he'll likely require multiple rehab appearances in the minors once cleared to face live batters.