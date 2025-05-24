Alejandro Osuna News: Set for promotion to MLB

The Rangers are expected to promote Osuna to the majors this weekend, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

With Joc Pederson suffering a broken right hand in Saturday's loss to the White Sox, the Rangers have an opening on the MLB roster. The 22-year-old Osuna started the season at Double-A but was promoted to Triple-A Round Rock earlier in May. He's hit at both levels. In 38 combined games between the two, Osuna has slashed .280/.385/.413 with two home runs, 15 RBI, 29 runs scored and eight stolen bases. Osuna is considered one of Texas' top prospects and should get a look at regular playing time for a scuffling offense.