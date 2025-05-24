Fantasy Baseball
Alejandro Osuna headshot

Alejandro Osuna News: Set for promotion to MLB

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2025

The Rangers are expected to promote Osuna to the majors this weekend, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

With Joc Pederson suffering a broken right hand in Saturday's loss to the White Sox, the Rangers have an opening on the MLB roster. The 22-year-old Osuna started the season at Double-A but was promoted to Triple-A Round Rock earlier in May. He's hit at both levels. In 38 combined games between the two, Osuna has slashed .280/.385/.413 with two home runs, 15 RBI, 29 runs scored and eight stolen bases. Osuna is considered one of Texas' top prospects and should get a look at regular playing time for a scuffling offense.

Alejandro Osuna
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
