Alejandro Osuna

Alejandro Osuna News: Summoned to big leagues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2025

The Rangers selected Osuna's contract from Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday.

With Joc Pederson (hand) landing on the injured list in a corresponding move, the Rangers will bring aboard another left-handed hitter in Osuna to fill the vacancy on the 26-man active roster. After a standout showing in the Cactus League this spring, Osuna has continued to excel between stops at Double-A Frisco and Round Rock this season, slashing a collective .279/.386/.416 with two home runs and nine stolen bases over his 184 plate appearances. While Osuna could be a candidate to serve as the primary replacement for Pederson as the team's top designated hitter against right-handed pitching, the Rangers may prefer to cycle a number of players at that spot and instead use the 22-year-old primarily in the outfield. Osuna has experience at all three outfield spots but has played only in center and left field thus far in 2025.

Alejandro Osuna
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
