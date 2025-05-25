Alejandro Osuna News: Summoned to big leagues

The Rangers selected Osuna's contract from Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday.

With Joc Pederson (hand) landing on the injured list in a corresponding move, the Rangers will bring aboard another left-handed hitter in Osuna to fill the vacancy on the 26-man active roster. After a standout showing in the Cactus League this spring, Osuna has continued to excel between stops at Double-A Frisco and Round Rock this season, slashing a collective .279/.386/.416 with two home runs and nine stolen bases over his 184 plate appearances. While Osuna could be a candidate to serve as the primary replacement for Pederson as the team's top designated hitter against right-handed pitching, the Rangers may prefer to cycle a number of players at that spot and instead use the 22-year-old primarily in the outfield. Osuna has experience at all three outfield spots but has played only in center and left field thus far in 2025.