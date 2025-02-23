Alejandro Rosario Injury: Out for season with elbow injury

Rosario needs elbow surgery and will be sidelined for the entire 2025 season, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

It's not yet clear what type of surgery Rosario will undergo or what his timeline will be for returning to action beyond the fact that he won't pitch this season. According to Rangers general manager Chris Young, the elbow issue is an "acute injury" that Rosario felt after tossing a bullpen during spring camp. Rosario emerged as one of the organization's top prospects after posting a 2.24 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 129:13 over 88.1 innings between High-A and Single-A ball last year.