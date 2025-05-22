Alek Jacob News: Hit hard in relief outing

Jacob allowed seven runs (six earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out one batter over two-thirds of an inning versus Toronto on Wednesday.

When Jacob entered with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning, the Padres were still hanging around despite a 4-0 deficit. The righty reliever allowed two inherited runners plus one of his own to cross the plate before getting the final out in that frame, then allowed six straight hitters to reach (one on an error) without getting an out in the eighth before being pulled with San Diego down 12-0. Jacob held a 2.75 ERA through his first 18 appearances, but he's given up multiple runs in two of his past three outings as his ERA has more than doubled to 5.82. He's a non-factor in fantasy due to a low-leverage role (he has just two holds and no saves across his 21 total appearances) and a low strikeout rate (6.6 K/9).