Alex Bregman Injury: Dealing with quad tightness

Bregman exited the first game of Friday's doubleheader against the Orioles due to tightness in his right quadriceps. Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Bregman left the game in the fifth inning after coming up limping while rounding first base. The third baseman immediately called for a trainer and exited the field, and it's likely he'll continue to be evaluated Friday. Abraham Toro pinch ran for Bregman and is playing first base while Nick Sogard slides over to third base.