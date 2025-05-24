Alex Bregman Injury: IL stint expected

The Red Sox are expected to place Bregman (quad) on the 10-day injured list, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Bregman was removed from Friday's game with right quad tightness while running to first base. That the Red Sox are planning to promote Marcelo Mayer in time for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against Baltimore indicates Bregman, who was held out of the first game, appears destined for a stint on the injured list. Bregman's loss will be a blow to Boston, as he was hitting .299 with a .938 OPS through 51 games, but it gives the organization to get a look at its top infield prospect.