Alex Bregman headshot

Alex Bregman Injury: Leaves with apparent leg injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2025

Bregman exited the first game of Friday's doubleheader versus the Orioles in the fifth inning with an apparent leg injury, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Bregman appeared to tweak something in his lower half as he rounded first base on a single. He called for the trainer and immediately exited the field somewhat gingerly. The Red Sox should offer an update on his condition shortly.

Alex Bregman
Boston Red Sox
