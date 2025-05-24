Alex Bregman Injury: Officially placed on IL

The Red Sox placed Bregman (quad) on the 10-day injured list Saturday.

Bregman injured his right quad while rounding first base in the fifth inning of Friday's game against Baltimore. Manager Alex Cora told reporters after Saturday's Game 1 extra-innings win that Bregman is dealing with "significant" right quad strain that is similar to the injury he suffered in 2021 with the Astros, which caused the veteran third baseman to miss over 50 regular-season games, per Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald. A similar timeline would put Bregman on pace to return in late July after the All-Star break. In corresponding moves, the Red Sox transferred Triston Casas (knee) to the 60-day IL and selected Marcelo Mayer's contract from Triple-A Worcester.