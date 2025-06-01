Alex Call News: Ceding starts to Hassell, Lile

Call is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

When Dylan Crews (oblique) and Jacob Young (shoulder) were placed on the injured list May 21 and 23, respectively, Call appeared to be in good position to move into an everyday role. Instead, Call has continued to serve as the Nationals' fourth outfielder, with prospects Robert Hassell and Daylen Lile instead getting regular playing time after being called up to replace the injured outfielders. He'll remain on the bench for the sixth time in as many games while the Nationals face off against another right-hander (Corbin Burnes), but Call should spell either Hassell or Lile when Washington goes up against lefties.