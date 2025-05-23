Alex Lange Injury: Set to throw bullpen

Lange (lat) is scheduled to complete a bullpen session Saturday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Lange was shut down from throwing after experiencing upper-arm inflammation back in early April, but the issue seems to have subsided. The 29-year-old will likely have to complete multiple bullpen sessions before being cleared to face hitters and eventually going on a rehab assignment. He's recovering from a lat surgery he underwent in July.