Alex Lange headshot

Alex Lange Injury: Set to throw bullpen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2025

Lange (lat) is scheduled to complete a bullpen session Saturday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Lange was shut down from throwing after experiencing upper-arm inflammation back in early April, but the issue seems to have subsided. The 29-year-old will likely have to complete multiple bullpen sessions before being cleared to face hitters and eventually going on a rehab assignment. He's recovering from a lat surgery he underwent in July.

Alex Lange
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
