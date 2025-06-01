Alex Verdugo News: Idle against southpaw
Verdugo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.
With lefty Garrett Crochet on the bump for Boston, the left-handed-hitting Verdugo will retreat to the bench for the series finale. Following Ronald Acuna's recent return from the injured list, Verdugo is likely to occupy the large side of a platoon in left field with Eli White, who gets the starting nod Sunday.
