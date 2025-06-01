Fantasy Baseball
Alex Verdugo headshot

Alex Verdugo News: Idle against southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2025

Verdugo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

With lefty Garrett Crochet on the bump for Boston, the left-handed-hitting Verdugo will retreat to the bench for the series finale. Following Ronald Acuna's recent return from the injured list, Verdugo is likely to occupy the large side of a platoon in left field with Eli White, who gets the starting nod Sunday.

Alex Verdugo
Atlanta Braves
