Alex Verdugo News: Set for platoon

Verdugo will handle the strong side of a platoon in left field with Eli White now that Ronald Acuna is back in the lineup, David O'Brien of the Athletic reports.

White's actually had slightly better numbers against right-handed pitching so far this season, posting an .814 OPS in 87 plate appearances in that split versus Verdugo's .760 OPS in 100 PAs, but manager Brian Snitker will go with a conventional platoon for now between the two. How the duo performs will likely determine how long the arrangement lasts, and while Verdugo is batting .324 (11-for-34) over his last 10 games, all 11 hits have been singles. The 29-year-old may need to supply a little more pop to maintain the bigger share of the left-field workload.