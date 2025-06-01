Alex Young Injury: Gets elbow surgery

Young revealed in a post on his personal Instagram account that he underwent season-ending surgery on his left elbow March 31.

The exact nature of Young's procedure isn't known, but the 31-year-old revealed in his social media post that doctors informed him that he had been unknowingly pitching with a distal tear in his left elbow for the past nine years. His surgery should provide a permanent fix for the compromised ligament, but it's not clear if Young will be back to full health by the time spring training rolls around. Young is under contract on a minor-league deal with Cincinnati and will have the ability to elect free agency after the season.