Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alexander Canario headshot

Alexander Canario News: Absent from Friday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2025

Canario is not in the Pirates' starting lineup against the Padres on Friday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Canario will open the weekend series on the bench while Tommy Pham, Oneil Cruz and Bryan Reynolds man the outfield for the Pirates. Canario has reached base safely in each of his last six games and has gone 9-for-26 (.346) with two steals, four runs scored and one RBI over that span.

Alexander Canario
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now