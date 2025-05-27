Alexander Canario News: Swipes bag Tuesday

Canario went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 9-6 win over the Diamondbacks.

Canario has three straight multi-hit efforts and has hit safely in his last five games. In that longer span, he's gone 9-for-22 (.409), though he also has a 1:9 BB:K during that stretch. The outfielder is at a .250/.304/.385 slash line with two steals, three home runs, seven RBI and 12 runs scored over 112 plate appearances this season. He has played regularly since May 9 while typically occupying a spot in the middle of the lineup while seeing time at all three outfield positions.