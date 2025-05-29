Alexis Diaz News: Dealt to Dodgers

The Reds traded Diaz to the Dodgers on Thursday in exchange for minor-league pitcher Mike Villani, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Diaz dazzled during his rookie campaign, finishing the 2022 season with a 1.84 ERA and 0.96 WHIP through 63.2 innings. Fast forward just three years later, and the 28-year-old righty is now struggling to be effective in Triple-A, where he owns a 4.61 ERA and 1.97 WHIP over 13.2 frames. The Dodgers organization has developed a reputation for reviving pitchers' careers, so Diaz could certainly benefit from a change of scenery. However, he will first need to prove he's worthy of a big-league bullpen spot by turning things around at Triple-A Oklahoma City.