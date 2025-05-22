Andres Chaparro Injury: Moving rehab up to Triple-A
Chaparro's (oblique) rehab assignment has been transferred to Triple-A Rochester, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.
Chaparro played five rehab games with the rookie-level Florida Complex League Nationals -- going 4-for-15 with one home run -- and is now ready to test things out against stiffer competition. The infielder has been shelved since mid-March with a left oblique strain.
