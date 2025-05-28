Andres Chaparro News: Activated, sent to Triple-A

The Nationals reinstated Chaparro (oblique) from the 10-day injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday.

Chaparro has been on the shelf for the first two months of the season due to an oblique strain, and he won't immediately join the active MLB roster now that he's healthy. The 26-year-old went 5-for-17 with a double and two RBI in five games with Rochester during his rehab assignment, and he'll remain with the affiliate until the Nationals need some lineup help.