Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Andres Gimenez headshot

Andres Gimenez Injury: Likely to require rehab stint

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2025

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Tuesday that Gimenez (quadricep) is likely to require a minor-league rehab assignment before returning from the 10-day injured list, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Since suffering a right quad strain and landing on the shelf May 9, Gimenez seems to be making good progress in his recovery. He resumed baseball activities last Tuesday and was spotted taking part in running drills and doing some light fielding and throwing work Wednesday, according to Nicholson-Smith. The Blue Jays will likely reassess Gimenez on Thursday before determining whether he'll be ready to begin what's expected to be a brief rehab assignment this weekend.

Andres Gimenez
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now