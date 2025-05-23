Andres Munoz News: Notches 17th save Friday

Munoz picked up the save in Friday's 5-3 win over Houston after throwing a clean ninth inning.

Munoz's stellar campaign continues -- he's now worked 22.2 innings and has yet to give up an earned run. The hard-throwing right-hander has successfully converted 17 of his 19 save chances in 2025, posting a 28:8 K:BB over 23 outings. Munoz leads the major leagues in saves to this point.