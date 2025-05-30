Fantasy Baseball
Andrew Abbott headshot

Andrew Abbott News: Dominant in third straight win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2025

Abbott (5-0) earned the win against the Cubs on Friday, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out eight over seven scoreless innings.

Abbott generated 12 whiffs on 93 pitches and retired the final 15 batters he faced, completing seven innings for the first time this season. It was an especially impressive effort considering he just limited the vaunted Cubs lineup to one run Saturday. The southpaw improved to 5-0 on the year and has now yielded only eight earned runs across nine starts. He'll carry a 1.51 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 53:18 K:BB across 47.2 innings into a home matchup with the Brewers next week.

