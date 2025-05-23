Fantasy Baseball
Andrew Benintendi headshot

Andrew Benintendi News: Activated from IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2025

The White Sox activated Benintendi (calf) from the 10-day injured list Friday.

Benintendi was placed on the IL on May 7 but is back after getting a couple rehab games under his belt. Prior to his injury, Benintendi was slashing .224/.298/.400 with five home runs, 12 RBI, 13 runs scored and an 8:17 BB:K across 95 plate appearances. The veteran outfielder should slide back into the top spot of the depth chart in left field.

Andrew Benintendi
Chicago White Sox
