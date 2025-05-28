Andrew Benintendi News: Double short of cycle

Benintendi went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, a two-RBI single, an RBI triple and an additional run scored during Wednesday's 9-4 win over the Mets.

Benintendi notched his first three-hit performance in 25 games and notched a season-high four RBI in the victory. The 30-year-old also logged his first triple since the 2023 campaign. In his last five games, Benintendi is 6-for-20 (.300) with seven RBI and three runs scored.