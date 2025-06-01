Andrew Heaney News: One out shy of quality start

Heaney allowed two runs on five hits and struck out three without walking a batter over 5.2 innings in a no-decision Sunday versus the Padres.

Heaney rebounded well from his previous outing, in which he allowed five runs over five innings against Arizona. He came up an out short of a quality start Sunday, and he also missed out on the win after Tanner Rainey and Caleb Ferguson combined to squander the Pirates' lead in the seventh inning. Heaney is now at a 3.39 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 47:24 K:BB across 66.1 innings over 12 starts this season. He's allowed two runs or fewer in four of his last five starts and in eight of his 12 outings this year. He is projected to make his next start at home versus the Phillies.