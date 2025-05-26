Andrew Heaney News: Takes step back Monday

Heaney (3-4) allowed five runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out two over five innings to take the loss Monday versus the Diamondbacks.

After allowing a total of four runs over 16 innings across his last three starts, Heaney took a significant step back in this outing. He gave up a pair of home runs, which accounts for the last three runs on his line in one of his worst starts of the season. The southpaw has also walked at least three batters in five of his last six appearances. He's at a 3.41 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 44:24 K:BB over 60.2 innings across 11 starts this season. Heaney's next outing is projected to be at San Diego.