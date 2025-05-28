Andrew Hoffmann News: Set for first MLB stint

The Royals selected Hoffmann's contract from Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday.

Hoffmann has had an excellent start to the 2025 campaign at Omaha, logging a 2.84 ERA and a 37:9 K:BB over 25.1 innings spanning 19 appearances. The 25-year-old will make his MLB debut if he gets into a game, and he should be a middle-inning arm for the Royals. Evan Sisk was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.