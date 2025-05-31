Andy Pages News: Contributes solo homer in rout

Pages went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two walks Saturday in an 18-2 win against the Yankees.

Pages entered the seventh inning as the only Los Angeles starting position player who hadn't scored a run, but he took care of that on his own with a solo blast to center field off Luke Weaver. The second-year outfielder closed May with seven RBI over his final five contests while batting .350 (7-for-20) during that span. Over the month as a whole, Pages hit .259 with four home runs, 25 RBI, 12 runs and three stolen bases across 26 games.