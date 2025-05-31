Fantasy Baseball
Andy Pages News: Plates three runs Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2025

Pages went 2-for-4 with three RBI in Friday's 8-5 win against the Yankees.

Pages twice came through in a late-game clutch situation. In the sixth inning, the outfielder knocked an RBI single to tie the game 5-5, and in the following frame he drove in two more runs with another single. Pages is finishing May on a strong foot, collecting multiple hits in three of his past six games. He's in the midst of a breakout campaign with a .275/.321/.450 slash line, nine home runs, 35 RBI, 26 runs and six stolen bases over 215 plate appearances while ranking in the 95th percentile leaguewide in fielding run value.

