Andy Pages News: Plates three runs Friday
Pages went 2-for-4 with three RBI in Friday's 8-5 win against the Yankees.
Pages twice came through in a late-game clutch situation. In the sixth inning, the outfielder knocked an RBI single to tie the game 5-5, and in the following frame he drove in two more runs with another single. Pages is finishing May on a strong foot, collecting multiple hits in three of his past six games. He's in the midst of a breakout campaign with a .275/.321/.450 slash line, nine home runs, 35 RBI, 26 runs and six stolen bases over 215 plate appearances while ranking in the 95th percentile leaguewide in fielding run value.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now